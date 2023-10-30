Emess Receives First Installment of Ghana Music Freestyle Competition Prize Package! – Full Details

In a thrilling conclusion to the inaugural Ghana Music Freestyle competition, the talented rapper Mannan Seidu, better known as Emess, emerged as the victor, securing a prestigious prize package valued at over GHS 50,000+.

Following his well-deserved win, Emess has taken a significant step forward in his burgeoning music career, as he recently received the first installment of his prize package in a brief ceremony at the MiPROMO Media studios.

The Ghana Music Freestyle competition showcased the raw talent and versatility of the country’s rap scene, with Emess and four other exceptional finalists – Markomanie, Addi Vora, Kwame Tee, and Kwesi Sane – leaving audiences and music experts in awe of their lyrical prowess and stage presence.

Emess’s journey to victory was marked by outstanding performances and a compelling stage presence that captured the hearts of many. The competition’s unique judging criteria, which combined public votes with panelist approval, propelled him to the top spot.

Emess’s comprehensive prize package, as the overall winner, includes:

Recording, Mixing & Mastering of an Official Single: This invaluable opportunity will allow Emess to further refine and showcase his talent to a broader audience. Distribution & Publicity Deal: With the support of industry professionals, Emess’s music will receive the exposure it deserves, giving him a chance to make a significant impact in the music industry. Music Video Production: A professionally produced music video will complement Emess’s winning single, adding a visual dimension to his artistry. Additional Incentives: The prize package extends beyond the tangible, offering Emess access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and valuable industry insights that can significantly aid in his career progression.

The recent ceremony at the MiPROMO Media studios saw Emess receiving GHS 3,000, marking the first installment of his prize package. This financial boost is a testament to the credibility of the Ghana Music Freestyle competition and MiPROMO Media’s commitment to helping unsung talents rise to the forefront of the music industry.

Emess’s journey is far from over. With this prestigious win under his belt and the promise of the full prize package, he is poised for a promising future in the Ghanaian music scene. His success not only represents his personal achievement but also highlights the thriving rap culture in Ghana and the immense potential it holds.

As we eagerly await Emess’s official single, music video, and other creative endeavors, one thing is certain – his talent and dedication, coupled with the support of MiPROMO Media and the Ghana Music Freestyle competition, will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on the music landscape.

Keep an eye on Emess as he embarks on this exciting journey, and be ready to witness the evolution of a true rap sensation from the heart of Ghana.

Follow him on various social media platforms under the handle “@emess_gh” to stay updated on his musical endeavors and the realization of the full prize package that awaits him.

The future is bright for Emess, and the Ghanaian music scene is richer for it.

