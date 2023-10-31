Worth the Wait! Luigi Maclean serves listeners with a divinely soothing piece; Mi Le

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Luigi Maclean, after months of starving fans, has satisfied their requests with a latest single titled, Mi Le.

Titled “Mi Le,” which translates to “I Know” in the GA language, this captivating single is poised become a source of inspiration and reflection for those seeking solace in the face of life’s challenges.

In a world where strife and setbacks often dominate the narrative, Luigi Maclean’s “Mi Le” couldn’t have arrived at a more fitting time. The song serves as a poignant reminder of the blessings bestowed upon us by the divine, encouraging listeners to take a moment for reflection and confession.

“Mi Le” delves into the depths of the immeasurable peace that the Lord bestows upon us. Luigi Maclean poetically articulates this peace of mind with the word “toinjǝle” from the GA language, offering a profound portrayal of the joy that comes from basking in the goodness of the Lord.

The lyrics beautifully encapsulate the enduring strength and grace that the Lord provides, continually paving the way for those who place their trust in Him.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Luigi Maclean shares, “In a world full of challenges and distractions, ‘Mi Le’ is a heartfelt reminder that, no matter what we face, the peace and grace of the Lord are always with us. It’s a call to gratitude and worship, an affirmation of our deep knowing that we are loved and cared for.”

Luigi Maclean’s “Mi Le” is available now, and it is poised to be the soundtrack of faith and reflection for countless individuals. Let your heart be touched, your spirit uplifted, and your gratitude resound with a deep knowing – “Mi Le.”

STREAM “MI LE” BELOW:

Boomplay // Apple Music // Spotify

