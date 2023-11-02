fbpx
Gyakie Takes Fans on a Visual Journey with the Release of "Rent Free" Music Video

Gyakie Takes Fans on a Visual Journey with the Release of "Rent Free" Music Video
Photo Credit: Gyakie

Gyakie has released the visuals to “Rent Free”, days after dropping the single as her first official single of the year. 

The contemporary Afrobeats star, continues to leave lasting impressions on listeners with her enchanting melodies and the music video compliments that easily. 

The music video was directed by Andy Madjitey and Visionaire Pictures and set against breathtaking views of Aburi and the UK.

The video complements the sentiment of the song seamlessly and Gyakie’s captivating presence and performance makes it a true treat for the eyes. 

At its core, “Rent Free” is a lyrical celebration of enduring love. Gyakie’s gentle and melodious voice infuses each note with tenderness, conveying the depth of emotion in every line. The track’s production by Afrolektra provides the perfect backdrop for Gyakie’s heartfelt storytelling.

With “Rent Free,” Gyakie continues to push creative boundaries and establish herself as an artist who leaves an indelible mark on the Afrobeats scene. 

Watch the music video for “Rent Free” here:

Stream across preferred platforms here.

