KobbySalm promotes Zayaa Shrine in latest music video ''Run To You'' & announces Christmas Concert

KobbySalm’s latest music video for “Run To You” has not only created a compelling artistic piece but also brought attention to the Zayaa Mosque-Shrine in Wulugu in the Northern Region of Ghana.

This ancient architectural wonder, with its fascinating history, is a testament to the rich and diverse cultural heritage in the Northern part of Ghana.

This masterpiece delivers a powerful message of unwavering trust and complete dependence on God, making the location of the video all the more meaningful, as it emphasizes the spiritual and mystical Zayaa Shrine.

KobbySalm’s pursuit to promote this site through his music video underscores the importance of showcasing the beauty and cultural significance of lesser-known tourist destinations in Ghana.

The accompanying video to this song represents a fusion of art and culture, ultimately helping to raise awareness and appreciation for Ghana’s diverse and historically rich landscape

Drawing strength from Ghana’s neighbourliness and her religious tolerance, KobbySalm’s choice of this shrine as the backdrop for his music video perfectly syncs with the song’s concept.

The video’s portrayal of this concept resonates deeply with the song’s themes of faith and dependence on a higher power, creating a visually and emotionally compelling narrative.

The story of Sheik Abdul-Karim and his dream, the miraculous construction of the mud building, and the subsequent dream declaring it as holy ground add an intriguing layer of history and spirituality to this unique location.

The shrine, believed to be a sacred and holy ground, symbolizes a place of divine connection and spiritual refuge.

In the video, this notion harmoniously intertwines with the song’s message, emphasizing that in times of trouble or challenge, seeking solace and guidance from God in a sacred place is not only a cultural practice but also a universal source of strength.

The music video was brought to life by the talented DanShotIt, who directed and captured the magic. The song was produced by DatBeatGod and was mixed and mastered by Acoustic Muzik. Watch the video here:

Stream/Download ”Run To You” here.

