A Plus Reveals Why He’s Not Making a Music Comeback: ‘I’m Done,’ but Will He Change His Mind?

Kwame Asare Obeng, a Hiplife artist and political activist widely recognized as A Plus, has disclosed that he harbors no plans to make a comeback to the music industry.

Disclosing this during an interview with Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie at an event held by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for the creative industry, he expressed that he has moved on to new interests and directions.

He firmly stated, “I’m done,” but hilariously added, “at this point, I call myself an emotional musician. It depends on what happens. Maybe something will come up.”

When asked about his decision to study law, the former musician, who has now ventured into politics, explained that he aimed to gain a better understanding of the law to make informed decisions.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding making statements without a solid grasp of the legal aspects involved, given the errors that can result from limited legal knowledge.

“I’ve had interest in understanding the law. You know I am very vocal. I don’t want to be saying things that I don’t understand.

“Honestly, we have made so many mistakes because of our limited understanding of the law, and once you get in there you understand why certain things happen in a certain way,” he explained.

His comments come amid discussions over the role of pundits in the growth of the entertainment industry in the country. Recently, pundits on the United Showbiz show, including A Plus have been the target of many attacks by music personalities and politically affiliated individuals.

Kwame A Plus has also declared his intention to contest the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat in 2024.

A Plus originally gained fame for his politically themed songs and has released several popular tracks. He is a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but parted ways with the party a few years ago to establish The People’s Project (TPP), a non-partisan group focused on advocating for the interests of the public.

