Ghana Police Service assures top-notch security at Tidal Rave Festival 2023

Tidal Rave Festival has executed an on-ground security assessment with Ghana Police Service as part of operational measures to ensure a smooth experience for Ravers.

The recce which was held a couple of days ago allowed the security to establish detailed security protocols for the festival.

This comes as Ravers are getting ready for the 10th edition of Tidal Rave Festival this Saturday, 4th November.

The festival is set to feature a host of daytime experiences such as fashion runway, Creators Cove, dance studio, sound stage, play area, among other exciting activities.

The festival will come to close after back to back-to-back performances from leading MC, DJs, and artists including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Samini, Efya, KiDi, La Meme, DJ Vyrusky, Kojo Manuel among others.

Tidal Rave Festival has always been more than just a concert. This year’s festival which is protected by the Ghana Police Service, will provide a fully immersive experience for Ravers with carefully curated unique experiences in music, fashion, arts, dance, content creation, e-gaming, and more.

For a full day at the beach, there will be an experience for everyone at the Tidal Rave Festival.

Ravers who love music will get to experience music from the Surfside Stage. The Surfside Stage will be the place for uninterrupted back-to-back music from some of our amazing DJs.

To bring a full dance experience to life, the festival is bringing the Surf and Surf Dance Studio. This studio will serve as the ultimate hangout for dance lovers who will get the opportunity to learn some new moves and recreate some of the trendy TikTok dance moves.

In addition, there is something for the Fashion community. The Sun, Sand and Style runway is not reserved for a select few. However, every Raver will be able to experience and show off their ultimate beach fashion.

Content creators are not left out of the Tidal Rave experience. We are also bringing the Creator’s Cove – a curated spot for content creators. This space is for content creators to explore new ways of creating exciting content.

Last but certainly not the least experience is the ultimate hangout for gamers. The Shoreline Arcade or E-Bubble experience will give gamers their best Tidal Rave experience with the beach and the Tidal Rave atmosphere providing picturesque scenery.

Tidal Rave Festival is also giving budding young entrepreneurs the opportunity to test and start their new business ideas and build a growing supportive community for their brands.

The Ignition Market (vendor market) of the festival will feature an array of young entrepreneurs who will sell via an innovative cashless system for a more convenient experience.

The festival has grown significantly since the first rave in 2012, and it has become a staple event in the Ghanaian youth calendar. This year’s festival will feature a diverse lineup of new talents and mainstream artists, and is expected to draw Ravers from various countries.

Tidal Rave Festival has an experience for everyone, and Ravers will get the opportunity to enjoy the rave like never before. It is “The New Rave.”

You can purchase your ticket by dialing *714*20# or visit www.tidalravefestival.com/gh/tickets for your tickets today and get ready for The New Rave experience which will be a never-seen-before blend of dance, art, fashion, music, e-gaming, and entrepreneurship.

