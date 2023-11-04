Experience the Enormous Love of God: Grace Sam’s Debut Single ‘Child of God’ Will Uplift Your Faith!

Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Kumi Sam known widely as Grace Sam has registered her presence in the Ghanaian music scene with a new single dubbed; Child of God.

Christened “Child of God “, it’s an avouchment of God’s enormous love for mankind as Grace Sam reiterates that we’re all children of God, leveraging 1 John 3:1-2 from the Holy Bible which says:

”See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are!

The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him. Dear friends, now we are children of God, and what we will be has not yet been made known. But we know that when Christ appears, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is.”

In the midst of the recent happenings in this sinful world, ” Child of God ” is here to shore up your faith in the love of God regardless of your shortcomings.

Grace Sam has over the years demonstrated her passion for the work of God through her music and Ministry.

She is known for her impactful worship ministrations which has lately garnered for her a plenitude of mileage on social media.

Born and raised in Accra Ghana, the singer has gone through various levels of education , up to a first Degree in Bachelor of Arts in communications studies from Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Her love for music started at a very tender age in Sunday School and the passion heightened as she grew older.

Grace Sam has been committed to everything singing as far as church and the gospel is concerned. The singer has promised to serve Christians and gospel music lovers with a plethora of soul-stirring music following her debut release ” Child of God “.

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Shadrach Yawson in Ghana .

Stream or download ‘Child of God’ across all major digital platforms here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic