Ko-Jo Cue Returns to the Spotlight with Highly Anticipated ‘I’m Back’ EP”

Ghana’s best hip-hop storyteller, Ko-Jo Cue, has announced the release of his upcoming EP, “I’m Back,” scheduled for release on November 16.

The rapper, who last graced fans with his EP “21 Memory Lane” in 2021, took a break from music and social media.

After a two-year music hiatus and a seven-month social media break, the rapper returned to the limelight with “Free Throw,” a joint effort with fellow artist Joey B. A notable highlight of Ko-Jo Cue’s resurgence was his participation in the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 Cypher, where he proudly represented Ghana on the international stage.

Making his announcement, Ko-Jo Cue shared a video that featured an interview with basketball legend Michael Jordan, who famously returned to the court in 1995 after a brief retirement. He captioned the post: “The unbeaten run continues! 4th Quarter Cue! Jump Ball in 7 days! I’m Back EP … Nov 16th. Stay Tuned!”

This exciting revelation follows closely on the heels of Ko-Jo Cue’s teaser for the long-awaited “For My Brothers Concert,” scheduled for December.

About Ko-Jo Cue

Raised in the energetic rhythms of West Africa, Linford Kennedy Amankwaa, known to the world as Ko-Jo Cue, is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist who continues the legacy of the region’s revered griots.

As a songwriter and lyricist, he weaves tales of African life through a lens both introspective and socially aware. His fusion of Hip-Hop, Highlife, and Afrobeats, paired with his philosophically tinged narrative style, mirrors the creative forces behind rap titans like Jay Z, Nas, J. Cole, and Obrafour.

His collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Shaker on the album “Pen & Paper” in 2017 garnered accolades and caught the eye of Lauryn Hill.

This earned him an opening slot on her tour. Similarly, his 2019 debut album, “For My Brothers,” was hailed as a landmark in the Ghanaian rap scene, dominated the Apple Music Charts, and gained a nomination for Album of the Year at the 3 Music Video Awards.

Since 2019, he has accrued several awards, including the Adinkra Poetry Prize and an Artlink grant, for which he converted his album “For My Brothers” into a radio show aired across Europe.

