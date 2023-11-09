Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Blacko, Camidoh react to renditions of their hits by viral lead singer of the Sunyani Melody Band!

Ophelia, the frontman of a musical ensemble known as the Sunyani Melody Band is making waves online following a standout performance at a recent funeral ceremony.

The performance was uploaded to YouTube a week ago, but snippets began making rounds on X formerly Twitter. Scores of the platform’s users have reposted the short videos, praising the lead singer for her witty performance abilities.

The Sunyani Melody Band’s leader, known as Ophelia, has several performances on YouTube. But her recent performance, has caught the attention of several Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif and Camidoh.

On Twitter, Camidoh reposted a video of Ophelia singing his smash hit single Sugarcane with the caption “I want to ask her few questions b4 we jam together lol”.

I want to ask her few questions b4 we jam together lol https://t.co/KAoJ7NB2PG — TopBoy🤴🏽 (@Camidoh) November 8, 2023

Black Sherif reposted a snippet of Ophelia singing “Kweku The Traveller”.

Kuami Eugene struck by Ophelia’s performance of Confusion said “Kaish ✌ Mummy spoil there ❤️”

Kaish ✌🏾 Mummy spoil there ❤️ https://t.co/Frn8J1esIS — Kuami Eugene (@KuamiEugene) November 9, 2023

Sarkodie praised her timing after a short video of Ophelia singing “Happy Day” was shared on Twitter.

Netizens have since reacted to the viral videos and commended her delivery on the songs performed.

