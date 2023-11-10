fbpx
Somebody must inject positivity into the media during these hard times, my “Insha Allah” song does that – Okyeame Kwame

Photo Credit: Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame, the Ghanaian artist, has expressed concern over the difficult economic circumstances confronting numerous Ghanaians, pointing to this as the motivation behind his track “Insha Allah.”

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Okyeame Kwame acknowledged the hardships people face, emphasizing the difficulty in affording basic meals such as kenkey and fish or beans and gari.

“Truthfully, it is difficult for people to even afford three square meals a day or buy common foods like kenkey and fish or beans and gari. We are in difficult times, and currently, Ghanaians must be told it will be alright because it is tough and difficult,” he said.

He also highlighted the reality of hunger and suffering in the country, particularly affecting children and stressed the need to inject positivity into the media through his song.

“It is difficult for people to buy a bowl of gari and beans, it is difficult to buy kenkey, and when you watch television, children below the ages of five are dying of hunger.

“Somebody must inject positivity in the media so while I’m encouraging people to love themselves, I’m equally urging people not to give up but go out there and hustle,” he urged.

