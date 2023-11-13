fbpx
Top Stories

Camidoh Survives Horrific Motor Accident, Thankful for God’s Protection – PHOTOS

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Camidoh Survives Horrific Motor Accident, Thankful for God's Protection - PHOTOS
Photo Credit: Camidoh

Award-winning Ghanaian Pop singer, Camidoh, has announced that he escaped death after surviving a very ghastly motor accident.

The “Sugarcane” hitmaker, shared the news of his near-fatal accident via his Insta stories on Sunday, November, 12, 2023.

“Thank you God for constantly protecting and delivering us from the snares of the fowler. Super traumatic, I can’t lie but we are more than grateful to thee oh Lord,” he captioned a video of his wrecked vehicle.

The VGMA award-winning artiste also confirmed the news in an interview with Hitz FM on Monday morning.

“I got an accident last weekend. It was quite severe. There were huge damages. I am just thankful to be here. It could have been worse but we are here,” he shared.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

All 10 Ghanaian Artistes with a BET Awards Nomination!

All 10 Ghanaian Artistes with a BET Awards Nomination!

14th June 2023
LITA! Camidoh enlists Stonebwoy, Eugy, Kwesi Arthur & King Promise on latest 15-track album

LITA! Camidoh enlists Stonebwoy, Eugy, Kwesi Arthur & King Promise on latest 15-track album

12th June 2023
Camidoh lands debut BET Awards nomination!

Camidoh lands debut BET Awards nomination!

8th June 2023
L.I.T.A by Camidoh

Album: (Love Is The Answer) L.I.T.A by Camidoh

2nd June 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker