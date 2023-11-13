Camidoh Survives Horrific Motor Accident, Thankful for God’s Protection – PHOTOS

Award-winning Ghanaian Pop singer, Camidoh, has announced that he escaped death after surviving a very ghastly motor accident.

The “Sugarcane” hitmaker, shared the news of his near-fatal accident via his Insta stories on Sunday, November, 12, 2023.

“Thank you God for constantly protecting and delivering us from the snares of the fowler. Super traumatic, I can’t lie but we are more than grateful to thee oh Lord,” he captioned a video of his wrecked vehicle.

I got an accident last weekend. It was quite severe. There were huge damages. I am just thankful to be here. It could have been worse but we are here. – @camidoh #DaybreakHitz — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) November 13, 2023

The VGMA award-winning artiste also confirmed the news in an interview with Hitz FM on Monday morning.

“I got an accident last weekend. It was quite severe. There were huge damages. I am just thankful to be here. It could have been worse but we are here,” he shared.

