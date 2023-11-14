Dj Lord OTB Shines at Ghana Dj Awards 2023 with 5 Nominations including Overall DJ of the Year! – Full Details

Ghana’s renowned disc jockey, DJ Lord OTB, is celebrating a remarkable year in 2023, marked by significant achievements and a slew of accomplishments in the music industry.

The hard work and dedication invested throughout the year have culminated in an impressive feat — securing five nominations at the highly anticipated Ghana DJ Awards.

DJ Lord OTB, also known as Lord Barnes, has been a big player in the Ghanaian music scene, putting on sold-out events, planning fun events, and putting out some of the nation’s most popular mixtapes.

His status in the profession has been cemented by his devotion to and love for his work, which has also garnered him accolades at the upcoming Ghana DJ Awards in a number of categories.

The categories in which DJ Lord OTB has been nominated include Mixtape of the Year, a title he clinched at the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards; Events DJ of the Year, Nocturnal People’s Choice, Southern Zone DJ of the Year, and the prestigious Overall DJ of the Year.

This commendable milestone speaks volumes about DJ Lord OTB’s influence and impact on the music scene, and it reflects the appreciation and acknowledgment from both peers and fans.

Achieving such recognition is no small feat, and it underlines the DJ’s commitment to delivering outstanding performances and maintaining a high standard of musical excellence.

The Ghana DJ Awards ceremony is slated to be at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center on November 25, 2023.

As the excitement grows, everyone will be watching DJ Lord OTB as he competes for the top prizes in several categories.

To vote for DJ Lord OTB, kindly dial *714*66# and enter any of the nominee codes attached to the categories.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic