fbpx
Top Stories

Rapper D-Black Shares Epic Backstage Moment with 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at London Concert – Exclusive Photos and Video!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 23 mins ago
Rapper D Black Shares Epic Backstage Moment with 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at London Concert - Exclusive Photos and Video!
Photo Credit: D Black

In London, Ghanaian rapper D-Black recently connected with American rap icons 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes.

50 Cent held the London leg of his Get Rich Or Die Tryin – 20 Years Later tour at the 02 Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

D Black, known in private life as Desmond Blackmore, was one of the teeming patrons at the concert.

D Black had the privilege of going backstage to meet 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes, a guest artiste on the night. He shared a photo and video of his moments with the American stars on Instagram.

A handshake with Busta Rhymes and a selfie with 50 Cent In the first slide which was a photo, the 36-year-old posed with Busta Rhymes.

The two shared a firm handshake with the American raising one finger in the air. The next slide had Busta, 50 Cent, and others joining D Black for a selfie video.

Sharing the images, D Black noted that Busta Rhymes was the first Hip-Hop artiste he listened to as a youngster.

“PuT Ya Handz Where My Eyes Can See If you Really WAnna paRty wiT Me ~ @bustarhymes !! #Legend. FunFact – the first hiphop album I ever listened to was Busta Rhymes – Extension Level Event in 1998,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 23 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

D-Black turns VGMA 2022 into one big club; wins Collab of the Year with 'Enjoyment Minister'

D-Black turns VGMA 2022 into one big club; wins Collab of the Year with ‘Enjoyment Minister’

11th May 2022

2022 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

8th May 2022
DinDin by D-Black feat. Efya

Video Premiere: DinDin by D-Black feat. Efya

6th May 2022
D-Black & Efya peak anticipation for new 'DinDin' joint with eye-popping video teaser

D-Black & Efya peak anticipation for new ‘DinDin’ joint with eye-popping video teaser

30th April 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker