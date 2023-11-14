Rapper D-Black Shares Epic Backstage Moment with 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at London Concert – Exclusive Photos and Video!

In London, Ghanaian rapper D-Black recently connected with American rap icons 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes.

50 Cent held the London leg of his Get Rich Or Die Tryin – 20 Years Later tour at the 02 Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

D Black, known in private life as Desmond Blackmore, was one of the teeming patrons at the concert.

D Black had the privilege of going backstage to meet 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes, a guest artiste on the night. He shared a photo and video of his moments with the American stars on Instagram.

A handshake with Busta Rhymes and a selfie with 50 Cent In the first slide which was a photo, the 36-year-old posed with Busta Rhymes.

The two shared a firm handshake with the American raising one finger in the air. The next slide had Busta, 50 Cent, and others joining D Black for a selfie video.

Sharing the images, D Black noted that Busta Rhymes was the first Hip-Hop artiste he listened to as a youngster.

“PuT Ya Handz Where My Eyes Can See If you Really WAnna paRty wiT Me ~ @bustarhymes !! #Legend. FunFact – the first hiphop album I ever listened to was Busta Rhymes – Extension Level Event in 1998,” he said.

