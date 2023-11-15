Qelven Yebo Drops New Mind-Blowing Single ‘Kyoto Flow’

With a career spanning close to a decade, Kelvin Yeboah, a young talented composer, singer and a performer who goes by the moniker Qelven Yebo, has released another major single titled KYOTO FLOW and it is awe striking.

In as much as it brings growth to the industry, the discovery of young promising talents has always brought staggering Jim-Jams to reigning artistes for fear of being overtaken.

Well, I hate to be a bearer of bad news to such camps as I unveil the new liege Lord in music with all confidence!

Wow! Such uniqueness to behold. The entire production of the song is one that fits international standard and is distinctively a gamp of creativity that sends chills down ones spine without exaggeration. Without doubts, this record will be one of the banging evergreens 2023 will produce.

On kyoto flow, the singer, Qelven Yebo narrates his life’s journey amidst some party vibes. The groove that comes with the song was creatively crafted to fit into a dj’s playlist at any occasion or event.

Qelven Yebo’s vision in the music business is to attract more international eyeballs to our local industry and he believe he has what it takes to achieve that. His experience as a musician spans from his secondary school days at adisadel college, through to performing on major stages with some industry big guns right after school. He has tested and passed all phases of the music game. From rap to singing melodies. A reason he is unbeatable in the music game.

The music aside, his achievements on the educational front cannot be overlooked. He attended Ghana Telecom University where he graduated with a degree in Bachelor’s of communications in Accra. After graduating university, his interest for music increased and evidently, we are all Witnesses to that today.

His latest single, kyoto flow, a song to rule and top chats for months, was produced by one of the industry’s revered beat makers, DatBeatGod.

Kyoto Flow is currently out on all digital platforms.

ARTISTE PROFILE

ABOUT THE ARTISTE

Kelvin Yeboah is a Ghanaian Afrobeats singer-songwriter with over five popular songs scattered across Ghana and Africa. He is known for his unique way of weaving creative yet inspiring words to entertain and inspire his listeners. Kelvin Yeboah’s latest released single, kyoto flow is a continuation of his work to unite, inspire, entertain and enlighten a world full of trouble and pain.

BACKGROUND

Born and raised in Tesano, a small community in Greater Accra on Monday august 5, 1996, Kelvin Yeboah, known widely as Qelven Yebo, had a variety of both local and international role models who inspired his music journey even as a child. The likes Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Amakyi Dede, Boys || Men, Puff Daddy, Mick Knight, Lionel Richie, Bow Wow and Westlife contributed massively to his achievements in music today. His parents, Mrs. Freda Ewurafuah Gordon Yeboah and Mr. Steve Akwasi Dwumfuor Yeboah were also a greater inspiration. Their love for good music and constant cd purchase was a big deal to Cementing their son’s feet in the Ghanaian music industry. They became his number one fan and coach after discovering the creative abilities he exerts in music.

DISCOGRAPHY

Qelven Yebo’s talent as a singer and songwriter began to bud in high school in 2007. He was challenged to uncover his talent after being exposed to other budding talents in his first year at Adisadel College.

This helped him polish his public relation and speaking skills through singing and rap competitions, MCing and other creative programs. By vacation, he had become very famous that he won the Male Vocalist in his first term at Adisadel College. This connected him to big guns like Kwabena Kwabena,Mud Fish, Asem, Appietus, Ashes amongst others.

His connection with these personalities initiated his first debut single, get money, and then my girl, bagga,and okada which featured Kuami Eugene in the subsequent years with his mom as his manager and dad as his producer. However, things came to a standstill when his manager (mother) was diagnosed of acute kidney disease and later died as a result. Those were trying times for Qelven who was now living with his step mother.

To get rid of the pain of losing someone as dear as a mother and manager, he got enrolled at the Ghana Telecommunication Technology University. While in school, his father urged him to go back for his music boots and face the world until the universe can’t resist him anymore. The words of his father were so emotional that, it encouraged him to come back with kyoto flow after many years of being absent from the music scene.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND

Qelven Yebo was so enthused with school even as a child. At age two (2), he was enrolled at HazelWay International School in Accra and then to Kent City Junior High School also in Accra. After successfully passing his BECE at Kent City Junior High, he gained admission into Adisadel College in the central region of Ghana where he offered General Arts.

He completed in 2010 and moved to Ghana Telecommunication University Technology (GTUC) where he graduated with a degree in Bachelor of science and Engineering Communication in 2020.

FAMILY

Qelven Yebo is the second of fourteen (14) siblings. His mother, Mrs. Freda Ewurafuah Gordon Yeboah until her demise was a business woman and his father, Mr. Steve Akwasi Dwumfour Yeboah is also into business.

He is the only person in the family who is into the creative arts and believe his chosen profession will soon draw the worlds attention to his family as other celebrated individuals like Micheal Jackson has done.

PERFORMANCES AND INTERVIEWS

Qelven Yebo has been in the entertainment space close to a decade. Even as a child growing up, he mounted big platforms like tv3’s music music amongst other top notch performances. He has been interviewed by high profile personalities like Jon Germain, Ameyaw Debrah, Bola Ray and a host of other great commanders of the airwaves. STREAM Here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic