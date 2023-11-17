fbpx
Amerado ‘Kwaku Ananse Remix’ is the most Shazamed song in Ghana

Photo Credit: Amerado

Amerado‘s ‘Kwaku Ananse Remix,’ has surged to the top of the Shazam chart in Ghana, solidifying the artist’s standing as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

This is not the first time the artist has achieved this, he made number one with Abotr3 (Patience) featuring Black Sherif, Grace featuring Lasmid, Metua featuring Kuami Eugene, and the original version of Kwaku Ananse.

The mesmerizing remix of ‘KWAKU ANANSE’ has captured the hearts and ears of music enthusiasts across the nation, leading to its remarkable ascent on the Shazam charts.

The remix, a masterful blend of Amerado’s distinctive style and an innovative twist on the original track has resonated with fans, earning praise for its infectious beats and thought-provoking lyrics.

The track’s success on Shazam reflects not only its popularity but also the artist’s growing influence in shaping the contemporary Ghanaian music scene.

Amerado expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans and the music community, stating, “I am truly humbled by the incredible response to ‘KWAKU ANANSE REMIX.’ Topping the Shazam chart is a testament to the power of music to unite and inspire. I appreciate the love and support from my fans who continue to motivate me to push the boundaries of creativity.”

The success of ‘KWAKU ANANSE REMIX’ adds another milestone to Amerado’s impressive career, which has seen him consistently deliver chart-topping hits and contribute to the evolution of Ghanaian music.

The song is also number on Youtube, Boomplay and Audiomack

