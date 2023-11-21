Experience the Captivating Fusion of Gospel Messages and Love Themes in Jubylant’s Debut ‘Gospel Love’ Album – Listen HERE

After six years of dedicated work in the music industry, Afrobeat sensation Jubylant proudly presents his debut album, “Gospel Love,”

About “Gospel Love”:

“Gospel Love” marks a significant milestone in Jubylant’s musical journey, focusing on the seamless fusion of gospel messages and love themes. Stream/Download on preferred platform here.

Hailing from a small town in Ghana, Jubylant breaks conventional norms, weaving spirituality and affection into a captivating musical narrative. The album comprises 10 tracks, each a unique testament to Jubylant’s artistry.

Themes and Features:

The album resonates with a perfect blend of spirituality and affection, evident in tracks like “Guided By Your Grace,” “Tomato” (already released), “Yesu,” “Somebody,” and more.

Notably, “Gospel Love” boasts exciting collaborations with global artists. UK Rapper G.I Jonez graces “Guided By Your Grace,” delivering an artistic portrayal of his lyricism.

The album also features the vibrant vocals of American singer Kristine The Queen on the soul-stirring track “Somebody.”

Jubylant’s Musical Narrative:

Jubylant’s “Gospel Love” is a testament to his unique sound, offering a refreshing take on Afrobeat & Amapiano. With influences from his Ghanaian roots and a global perspective, Jubylant creates an immersive musical experience that transcends borders.

Tracklist:

In My Dream Guided By Your Grace (feat. G.I Jonez) Tomato (RELEASED ALREADY) Amapiano (ft. King Virgin) Pain Yesu Somebody (ft. Kristine The Queen) Man Down Fire Chéri Coco

Global Collaborations:

Jubylant’s collaborations with artists from the United Kingdom and the United States add an international flair to “Gospel Love,” showcasing the universal appeal of his music.

Acknowledgments:

Special thanks to Rexford Yeboah, Kay Tune, Nawtibwoy Tattoo, King George, God’s Hand, and Cyche Tune for their contributions to the album’s creation and tracklist arrangement.

In Conclusion:

“Gospel Love” invites listeners to explore Jubylant’s artistic expression, offering a diverse and emotionally resonant journey. We encourage fans and music enthusiasts to share their thoughts on the album and let us know which tracks have earned a spot on their playlists.

