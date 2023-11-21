Wendy Shay intensifies philanthropic work as Shay Foundation donates to Weija Presby/MA-3 School – FULL DETAILS HERE

Ghanaian artist, Wendy Shay, is among those who have donated millions of cedis’ worth of food items and educational materials to charities—perhaps we could all take a leaf out of her philanthropic book to help make impact in our society.

The Shay Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to encourage and support charitable initiatives that have a positive social impact and enhance the quality of life for both individuals and communities.

The Shay Foundation enables its public and private partners to strengthen the development of a support system for underprivileged individuals in our communities. The foundation has achieved considerable success throughout the years by making a significant impact on many people’s lives through its philanthropic endeavors.

The EduCare and ShayCare programs are two of the many programs Shay Foundation undertakes to bring support to both children and adults. So, we have two projects under the foundation:

Shay Care, which is in line with the UN

SDGs 3 (Good health and wellbeing) has been involved in many charitable projects since 2019, addressing needs every month.

The Shay EduCare, an SDGs 4 (Quality Education) program is the latest project introduced by the foundation.

Today under the EduCare program which is tailored to meet the needs of disadvantaged children and educational crisis, Wendy Shay has donated educational materials to Weija Presby/MA-3 School. The donation of new uniforms, books, bags etc is not only to put smiles on the faces of these children but to encourage them to pursue their dreams and ambitions to contribute positively to their communities.

“We are delighted to support these children through the EduCare program and contribute to the education of children in Ghana and the world at large”” Wendy Shay, Founder of Shay Foundation said. :We believe that every child deserves access to quality education and we are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of children in Ghana and the world.”

Wendy Shay’s commitment to addressing the challenges in our society is evident not only through donations but through her music. Her recent released ‘Africa Money’ song is one of the many efforts she makes to bring help to people.

