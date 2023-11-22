Akwaboah ‘Lighthouse’ illuminates the night at exclusive album listening

fbpx
Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

In a well-attended event last night, singer Akwaboah hosted an intimate private listening session for his upcoming album, Lighthouse.

The event, held at Soho Bar, Marina Mall, was attended by a host of high-profile individuals, including artistes Sarkodie and Txt.

“Lighthouse, an 11-track album is set to cast its brilliance on the music scene when it officially releases on November 24th.

The exclusive gathering not only featured an early preview of the album but also treated attendees to a mini-performance by Akwaboah and specially invited guest artists.

The atmosphere was electrifying as the artiste showcased snippets of the musical journey embedded in “Lighthouse”.

Adding an exciting twist to the evening, the first copy of the album was auctioned and bought by K.O.D for an impressive GHS3000.

This unique touch further heightened the anticipation surrounding the album’s official release, promising fans an unparalleled musical experience from Akwaboah.

