Top Ghanaian Artists Fameye and Black Sherif Tease Exciting Collaboration Set for December 1st – Get Ready for an Epic Music Release!

Top Ghanaian Artists Fameye and Black Sherif Tease Exciting Collaboration Set for December 1st - Get Ready for an Epic Music Release!
Photo Credit: Fameye

The highly anticipated collaboration between two of Ghana’s most sought-after musicians is on the horizon! Renowned Ghanaian artist Fameye has dropped hints about a potential partnership with the current Ghana Music Awards Artist of the Year, Black Sherif.

The release is scheduled for December 1st, as revealed by Fameye in his recent social media post captioned, “In less than 10 days!!! The country & the world lives happily ever after!!” PETER x BLACKO

Fameye is on a run of back-to-back hits this year, with his most recent track, ‘Not God,’ topping multiple international charts, while his compatriot, Black Sherif, released his new single titled ‘Oh No’ a fortnight ago.

The possible collaboration between these two heavyweights in Ghanaian music culture, who share a common trait – incredible storytelling and songwriting ability, is brewing excitement for many music lovers.

Fameye and Black Sherif have established themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the music industry, each boasting an impressive music catalogue and garnering a devoted fan base.

