Blackway, Son of Legendary KSM, Shines on Busta Rhymes’ Latest Album “BLOCKBUSTA”

In a remarkable display of talent, Blackway, the son of legendary Ghanaian comedian KSM, has left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

The rising star features prominently on Busta Rhymes’ highly anticipated album “BLOCKBUSTA,” lending his skills to Track 10 alongside Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz. Moreover, Blackway’s songwriting prowess takes center stage on Track 12, a collaboration between Chris Brown and Shenseea.

Blackway, known for his unique and versatile style, has proven that talent runs deep in the family. The inclusion of his distinctive voice on Track 10 of “BLOCKBUSTA” showcases his ability to hold his own alongside industry heavyweights like Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz.

The track is a testament to Blackway’s growing influence in the music world and his ability to seamlessly blend his craft with international icons.

Not just limited to his vocal talents, Blackway’s songwriting skills shine on Track 12, where he has contributed to a collaboration between two global sensations,

Chris Brown and Shenseea. The ability to craft compelling lyrics for such prominent artists underscores Blackway’s significance in the creative process of “BLOCKBUSTA.”

This impressive feat is undoubtedly a milestone in Blackway’s burgeoning music career and a testament to the global reach of Ghanaian talent.

As fans eagerly dive into the tracks featuring Blackway on Busta Rhymes’ album, it’s evident that he is poised to make an even more significant impact on the international music scene in the years to come.

The “BLOCKBUSTA” album not only solidifies Blackway’s place among the musical elite but also serves as a moment of pride for fans of Ghanaian talent worldwide.

With this exciting collaboration, Blackway continues to carry the torch of excellence, bridging the gap between African and global music cultures.

The legacy of KSM lives on through his son, Blackway, as he adds his own unique chapter to the ever-evolving story of Ghanaian music on the international stage.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic