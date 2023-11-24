fbpx
Lil Durk eulogizes Asakaa by using O’Kenneth and Xlimkid’s ‘Lonely Road’ in Viral Instagram Post – Full Details

Lil Durk eulogizes Asakaa by using O'Kenneth and Xlimkid's 'Lonely Road' in Viral Instagram Post - Full Details
Photo Credit: Lil Durk/okenneth/Xlimkid

American rapper Lil Durk recently expressed his admiration for Ghanaian drill music, highlighting Asakaa’s O’Kenneth and Xlimkid’s track ‘Lonely Road’ as the accompanying soundtrack in a nostalgic family photo shared on his Instagram Story.

This unexpected nod from Lil Durk has set off a social media frenzy in Ghana, with fans expressing pride in the Asakaa drill music movement.

The convergence of Lil Durk, a notable figure in the global hip-hop scene, with the sounds of Asakaa underscores the genre’s growing international appeal.

Ghanaians on Twitter (X) have seized the moment to celebrate Asakaa’s emergence as a global sound, emphasizing its ability to captivate the ears of top-tier international artists.

Lil Durk’s endorsement not only recognizes the genre’s unique fusion of local and global influences but also solidifies Asakaa’s position as a dynamic force with a burgeoning global footprint.

‘Lonely Road’ is track 3 off O’Kenneth and Xlimkid’s recently released Pain In Glory EP.

