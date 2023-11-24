Piesie Esther Shares Views on Condom Sharing at Nacee’s Concert & Stance on Secular Collaborations Ahead of Her ‘Made By Grace’ Concert! – Full Details

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Esther Aseidu, otherwise known as Piesie Esther, has expressed her views on what she makes of condom sharing at fellow artiste, Nacee’s concert & collaborating with secular artistes ahead of her Made By Grace Concert on December 3rd.

According to her, she cannot judge Nacee on his decision to share condoms at his gospel concert because he is entitled to his opinion as an individual.

She stated that she has not yet pondered over sharing a condom at her concert in the near future and it would be a difficult decision for her to take.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Piesie Esther asserted that the sharing of condoms at Nacee’s concert could promote fornication in one way or the other.

There is nothing wrong with Nacee sharing condoms at his concert.



Gospel Singer, Piesie Esther#StarrChat w/ @TheRealBolaRay pic.twitter.com/HUDz4wPrB6 — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) November 23, 2023

This is how the conversation transpired between Piesie Esther and the host of the show, Bola Ray.

Bola Ray: Nacee’s gospel concert, he will share condoms to those who will attend. Why is it wrong for him to do that even though people say it is birth control so it shouldn’t be a big deal?

Piesie Esther: Okay, maybe that is Nacee but I don’t see or I cannot sit down here and say there is something wrong with it. However, it is Nacee who wants to do that and everybody has his or her opinion.

Bola Ray: Do you think it promotes fornication or casual sex?

Piesie Esther: It does in a way but then couples too also use it so maybe Nacee will share it for couples not just anybody.

Bola Ray: He said it will be given to every attendee but why is it wrong for him to distribute condoms?

Piesie Esther: Actually I haven’t thought about doing that so maybe I need to have a thought about it before we can discuss it.

Bola Ray: Okay, that is fair.

Background

Nacee shared why his first concert, Kavod would have a condom company as a sponsor.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s ‘Prime Morning’, Nacee highlighted that having Total Family Health Organisation (TFHO), the producer of Ebony Condoms, as a sponsor would help to promote their products and make a profit, enabling employees and employers to pay their tithes in church.

He stressed the need for money to support the Kingdom of God, mentioning, “At the end of the day, we need money to push the kingdom. We buy Bibles.”

Explaining the reason for his choice further, Nacee explained that some women, due to allergies to contraceptive pills, might prefer condoms to prevent pregnancy.

“Females are very sensitive beings. God created you guys differently, and your hormonal balance is kind of totally different. Most of you are not okay with those contraceptive pills when you take them.

“Most women don’t like it. Some complain that when they take it, they begin to gain weight, and some of them also have reactions after taking it. Married people sometimes want to stay away from pregnancy,” he explained.

I haven’t thought of having a collaboration with secular artistes yet because some Christians are yet to understand these things



– Gospel Singer, Piesie Esther#StarrChat w/ @TheRealBolaRay pic.twitter.com/1y0A8gPl7M — GHOne TV (@GHOneTV) November 23, 2023

He added, “So, even if you’re married and you have reactions after taking contraceptives, the only thing that you can use to prevent the pregnancy that you’re not ready for is a condom.”

When asked if condoms would be shared at the concert, he replied, “I’m sure the company will provide some giveaways.”

The Kavod Concert 2023 would be Nacee’s first event since he started gospel music, and he explained that “Kavod” means ‘The terrifying glory of God,’ chosen to suit the attribute of God on the event day.

Furthermore, Piesie has detailed her reason for not collaborating on a song with a secular artiste yet.

According to her, she doesn’t mind collaborating with any secular artist, however, some Christians are yet to understand such moves.

The gospel Diva explained that her hesitance stems from a desire to maintain a connection with her Christian audiences, as not everyone may fully comprehend the difference of collaborations with artists outside the gospel genre.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Star FM with Bola Ray, the ‘Mo’ hitmaker expressed admiration for secular artistes and their creativity, but emphasized the importance of staying true to her artistic identity.

”I haven’t thought of having a collaboration with secular artistes yet because some Christians are yet to understand these things. For me, I don’t have any problem with that but some of my fellow christians are yet to understand such moves.

”Also, I feel the time is not right for me to do so. But I know gradually it will get to a time where they will understand some of these things,” she said.

The renowned singer went on to mention KiDi, Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Black Sherif, Akwaboah and Fameye as secular artistes she would love to collaborate with in the near future.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic