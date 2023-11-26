Bibi Adu-Poku Teases New Gospel Single Featuring Wife, Lady Jay: ‘He Never Fails’

Ghanaian gospel minister and pastor, Bibi Adu-Poku , has sparked anticipation among gospel music enthusiasts with a recent social media post as he shares a flyer hinting at a forthcoming new single.

A latest post via his Facebook and Instagram pages suggests that he will be recruiting his wife Lady Jay Adu-Poku on this new record dubbed ” He Never Fails ”

Following Bibi Adu-Poku ‘s invigorating single, “Sound of Abundance,” released in 2019 and featuring gospel soloist Sandra Afreh, the song serves as a reminder to stay attuned to God’s voice amidst challenges. The upcoming record, “He Never Fails,” continues in the same spirit.

Bibi Adu-Poku has divulged he’s really excited about his upcoming single and believes that it will touch the hearts of those who get to hear it. He’s optimistic that the music will be a blessing to many souls and has urged his fans and followers to keep an eye on his pages for the big release.

About Bibi Adu-Poku

BiBi Adu-Poku, formally known as Pastor Bernard Stephen Adu-Poku is a minister of the gospel, Praise and worship leader, music director, preacher, pianist, music producer and a songwriter.

BiBi Adu-Poku is a man who has a rich catalogue of experiences with regards to music. He also has a unique gift in music communication.

His music career began in the late 90s in Nigeria. He started as a pianist and used the experiences gathered to build his voice.

He composed a couple of songs then and he is still blessing lives.

BiBi Adu-Poku as a mentor and trainer has nurtured and groomed many singers and instrumentalists over the years.

He has served as a music director and voice coach in ICGC Praise Temple, Swedru; ICGC Living Word Temple, Winneba; Word miracle (now Perez Chapel), Winneba; ICGC prayer temple, Kumasi; ICGC Promise Temple, Kumasi ; ICGC Royal temple, Kumasi ; ICGC Bibiani; Glorious Zion Mission Int, Victory Charismatic Centre Assemblies of God, Obuasi.

He has also ministered to several audiences in Ghana and abroad.

He is the husband to beautiful Mrs. Janet Adu-Poku (LadyJay) and father of four adorable children (Deitrick, Denzyl, Andrew-Markin and Emmagold).

To the glory of God he has a healing and prophetic grace upon his ministry.

Minister BiBi Adu-Poku has an album: AFRICAN PRAISE MEDLEY and two singles: AFUGA (He Reigns) and Sound of Abundance. He also collaborated with Min. Fire and Rev. Kojo Oteng on a Brainhaus project: ENCOUNTER.

He currently serves as a music pastor for I.C.G.C.(International Central Gospel Church) Shiloh Temple, Obuasi-Ghana and also a music consultant to some other church Choirs across the country.

He is also the CEO of Nowall Music Studio and Nowall Music School headquartered in Obuasi.

