Prince Amoah Releases Eye-opening ‘Secret Camera’ Album to Remind the World of God’s Goodness and Mercy – Listen Here

Gifted gospel music minister, Prince Amoah has put together a spirit-filled new album with a controversial title; Secret Camera

His objective to remember the goodness, mercy and favour of God to individuals across the world, he has launched a new worldwide album titled ‘Secret Camera’.

‘Secret Camera’ album produced by renowned sound engineer Oshogbo, contains 11 (eleven) songs that discuss God, his strength, his ability, love, and mercy in many ways in order to motivate people not to abandon their Christian faith.

Prince Amoah, 2face Record Label artist, has released several singles from the album, including Asotwi Wuo just to mention a few.

His dream with his newly released record ahead of the Christmas season is to help Christians reconnect more with God.

Stream Secret Camera on preferred platform here.

