Essi Music Dominates the Central Music Awards 2023 with Triple Triumph

Ghana’s Essi Music emerged as the undeniable star of the 12th Central Music Awards held in Cape Coast over the weekend, securing victories in three prestigious categories.

The talented artist clinched the coveted titles of Female Artiste of the Year, Female Vocalist, and contributed to the success of Best Management, awarded to Alordia Promotions. Essi’s exceptional achievements underscored the night, celebrating the best in Central Region’s music talent.

The awards ceremony, held at the Center for National Culture in Cape Coast, witnessed an array of electrifying performances and thrilling moments. Koby Symple, Takum, Docta Flow, and other notable artists graced the stage, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for music lovers.

In addition to Essi’s triumphant sweep, Koby Symple was crowned Artiste of the Year, a testament to his outstanding contributions to the music industry.

The event also honored key figures for their exceptional contributions, including Nana Ekua Apeatsewah II, former Central Regional MUSIGA Chairperson, Hon. Francis Ejaku Donkoh, CEO of FED Kastle Multimedia, and Barrister Daniels of ATL FM.

The complete list of winners reflects the diversity and richness of musical talent across the 22 districts of the Central Region:

Campus Artiste of the Year: Mr. B Fly

Mr. B Fly Emerging Artiste of the Year: Kontroll

Kontroll Gospel Song of the Year: Cindy Mezziah – “Aseda”

Cindy Mezziah – “Aseda” Gospel Artiste of the Year: Brother Ishmael

Brother Ishmael Best Rapper of the Year: Raggay Bee

Raggay Bee Best Collaboration of the Year: Amankrado – “Party Remix” Ft. Article Wan, G Terra

Amankrado – “Party Remix” Ft. Article Wan, G Terra Reggae Song of the Year: Minab – “Run”

Minab – “Run” Male Vocalist of the Year: EK Nacosty

EK Nacosty Female Vocalist of the Year: Essi

Essi Sound Engineer of the Year: J3m Studios

J3m Studios Best Producer of the Year: Liugeebeatz

Liugeebeatz Song of the Year: Is Hommie – “Mankessim Boys”

Is Hommie – “Mankessim Boys” Music Video of the Year: Original Ras Kofai – “Heavy Thinking”

Original Ras Kofai – “Heavy Thinking” Dancehall Song of the Year: Emogy Djr – “Street Made”

Emogy Djr – “Street Made” Ghana Popular Song of the Year: Nacee – “Aseda”

Nacee – “Aseda” Promoter – Presenter of the Year: Prince Abeiku Yorke

Prince Abeiku Yorke Best Promoter – DJ of the Year: DJ Kobby – Hope Fm

DJ Kobby – Hope Fm Best Promoter – Online of the Year: Believe Promotions

Believe Promotions Hiplife Song of the Year: Takum – “Lonely Song”

Takum – “Lonely Song” Highlife Song of the Year: EK Nacosty – “Flaunt Your Girl”

EK Nacosty – “Flaunt Your Girl” Hip Pop Song of the Year: Born Legend – “Non Stop”

Born Legend – “Non Stop” Afro Pop Song of the Year: Koby Symple – “Straight Win”

Koby Symple – “Straight Win” Best Group of the Year: Sobologeng

Sobologeng Best Management of the Year: Alordia Promotions

Alordia Promotions Best Pub/Night Club of the Year: The Truth Pub

The Truth Pub Best Masquerade Group of the Year: Justice Masquerade Group

Justice Masquerade Group Best Brass Band of the Year: Adom Mysterious Band

Adom Mysterious Band Live Band of the Year: Deedew Band

Deedew Band Best Fan Base of the Year: Tally Bo (Cat Nation)

Tally Bo (Cat Nation) International Act of the Year: Jay Baba

Jay Baba EP/Album of the Year: Docta Flow – “Healing Ep”

Docta Flow – “Healing Ep” Songwriter of the Year: Kwesi Taadi – “Jah Guide”

Kwesi Taadi – “Jah Guide” New Artiste of the Year: You Know

You Know Artiste of the Year: Koby Symple

Honorary Awards:

Heritage Media Personality of the Year: Barrister Daniels

Barrister Daniels Heritage Queen Mother of the Year: Nana Ekua Apeatsewah II

Nana Ekua Apeatsewah II Heritage Personality of the Year: Hon. Francis Ejaku Donkor

Essi Music’s exceptional triumph and the diverse array of winners showcased the vibrancy and talent within the Central Region’s music industry.

The Central Music Awards continues to be a platform that recognizes and celebrates the outstanding contributions of artists and industry players, contributing to the growth and recognition of Ghanaian music on a national scale.

