Nacee attracts celebs, politicians and fans to a night of comedy, music and theatre at inaugural Kavod concert – More Here

Nacee’s Kavod: a Spectacular Theatrical Experience of Comedy, Stage Play, and Music

The inaugural edition of Nacee’s KAVOD unfolded as a spectacular theatrical experience, weaving together an array of activities that encompassed standup comedy, stage play, and captivating musical performances.

The event proved to be a delightful fusion of emotions and hilarity, marking a successful debut for Nacee’s unique and multifaceted entertainment showcase.

With a mindset to treat attendees to a dynamic and multifaceted form of entertainment after weeks of strategic and intense publicity, an elaborate set design, attention-grabbing content, and a direct connection between performers and the audience were more than enough to deliver a unique and memorable encounter.

The National Theatre was the place to be on the evening of Sunday, November 26, 2023, as theatre met music. As a debut, the renowned musician, songwriter, and music producer together with his team, birthed the concept of telling his story in a different way – a scripted narrative that is performed live on stage before a musical performance to climax the celebration.

But even before he would appear on stage cladding a Jal-laa-biya that disguised him for an excellent musical performance accompanied by a well-choreographed dance move, a couple of standup comedy performances with relatable and witty content relaxed the audience who defied the rains to experience the epic moment.

The likes of Khemikal, Putogo, and Comedian Alo Wess ensured that their moments on stage would not quench the anticipation of the audience who had thronged the venue to fill every available seat in the auditorium.

Nacee’s story about how he was able to endure and navigate the intricacies of life, and how God miraculously paved the way for him, although emotional, was interspersed with comedy as it featured comic stage actors Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus, Kojo Delong, Ato Dadzie, Bright Jefferson, Willie Chembez, with veteran actress Edinam Atatsi playing the role of Nacee’s mother – a woman who endured pain and harassment from family. Her crime? She bore Nacee, a sickle cell patient and a low academic achiever who woefully failed in examination.

Directed by Francis Tetteh Nutakor, the non-fiction play conveyed a message of resilience as it indirectly encouraged persons who may be facing similar or worse situations never to give up.

The event ended with Nacee parading winners of his Aseda Challenge to showcase their talents to the audience.

For attendees, it was indeed a moment to relish having witnessed captivating performances. One thing that went unnoticed during the musical performances was the joy with which the audience sang along and danced their hearts out.

In attendance were people in the arts including musicians Sonnie Badu, Piesie Esther, and Empress Gifty. Also present were the National Chairman and former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketiah and Peter Boamah Otokunor respectively.

