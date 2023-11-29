Watch Bill Base On and Sii i bury poverty in stunning cinematic video for ‘Street’

Rapper, Bill Base On is in to grab headlines this week with his new release ‘Street.’ The hard-hitting Hip-Hop track comes two months after his anthemic debut single ‘Blessing’ and features an assist from Sii i and a cinematic video.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to stream one of this week’s hottest songs. If you’re a huge Hip-Hop fan, ‘Street’ will pique your interest with its hardcore premise and tone.

Bill Base On and Sii i retell one of Hip-Hop’s most captivating stories–their journey of rags to riches, in a 4-minute package filled with visceral rap lyrics and an unforgettable hook only a few rookies could muster.

Such novelty produces a nifty performance that will have you returning for more due to its relatability and high cultural relevance.

Another thing that will have the attention of fans long after watching it is the accompanying video. Shot by award-winning Ghanaian music video and film director, REX, the stunning visuals show the artists and their crew put their biggest foe to eternal rest.

In what plays out like a scene straight out of Vito Corleone’s funeral in The Godfather trilogy, Bill Base On and Sii i give poverty a final send-off before hitting the city out to celebrate.

With ‘Street,’ Bill Base On proves he can strike the right kind of features besides creating catchy sounds. Get lit with him and Sii i as they toast to overcoming poverty.

Listen to ‘Street’ here.

Instagram: iambreezy_b Facebook: Bill Base On

