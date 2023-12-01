As the year draws to its end, Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, unveils its yearly report of music consumption on the platform that reflects music streaming data of local music scenes.

From the captivating music releases in the year accompanied with trending sounds and viral dance challenges to the rave exploits of Ghanaian artists, 2023 has been another great year for Ghanaian music.

Tagged #BoomplayRecap2023 to signify the year under review, the report is segmented into three to focus on country, artist and user insights of 2023.

The streaming platform recorded an increase in its catalogue to 120 million songs with over 10 million plus artists and 7500 plus content providers in the year under review.

The most popular music genres on Boomplay in 2023 include Afrofusion, Afrobeats, Amapiano, Gospel, Gengentone and HipHop & Rap.

According to the Boomplay Recap 2023 for Ghana, these are some of the categories of top artists and most streamed songs of 2023:

Top Male Artist

1. Black Sherif

2. Sarkodie

3. Stonebwoy

Top Female Artist

1. Wendy Shay

2. Diana Hamilton

3. Gyakie

Top Rising Artist

Banzy Banero

OlivetheBoy

Skyface SDW

Most Streamed Songs

1. Country Side – Sarkodie ft. Black Sherif

2. Konongo Zongo – Black Sherif

3. Oh Paradise – Black Sherif

Most Streamed Albums

1. The Villain I Never Was – Black Sherif

2. Jamz – Sarkodie

3. 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy

View the complete Boomplay Recap 2023 for Ghana and other countries list here: https://www.boomplay.com/RecapPr2023/

Also, one can find Boomplay Recap 2023 lists for all key African countries on the Boomplay app including specially curated playlists of all categories, genres and artists. Boomplay Recap for Artists 2023 and your unique My Boomplay Recap 2023 (Recap for Users) coming soon.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is an Africa-focused music streaming and download service which houses millions of songs, videos, and entertainment news. Boomplay users can stream their favourite songs for free and subscribe to access premium features such as ad-free streaming and saving music for offline play.Boomplay currently has over 90 million monthly active users (MAU) with a rich catalogue of over 120 million songs from around the world.

The service is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on the web via www.boomplay.com. The company has regional offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania.

