Wendy Shay is Boomplay Ghana’s Top Female Artist of 2023!

Boomplay Ghana’s user insights for 2023 are officially in and the streaming services’ listeners have spoken: Wendy Shay is again the undisputed Queen of Ghanaian music for the second time in a row.

The RuffTown Records star clenched the position of Top Female Artist from Diana Hamilton and Gyakie, who came in at #2 and #3 respectively.

“I am so delighted to have topped this category two times in a row and for a third time,” Wendy Shay shared. “I want to say a big thank you to the fans; this is all them and I don’t take this moment for granted. It means the world to me. Trust me, 2024 will be an amazing year.”

Wendy Shay is not a newcomer to such triumphs. The sensational singer, whose streams on Boomplay sit at a whopping 63.8M, replicated this feat in 2020 and 2022, spotlighting her knack for industry-leading hits. The ‘Survivor’ hitmaker has been terrific since her debut in 2018. She has won multiple awards and nominations, breaking into Ghana’s Top 30 Influential Women in Music as per the 3Music Awards.

As the year draws to a close, music platforms worldwide are accustomed to publishing annual reports of their streaming analytics with fans and Boomplay is no exception. The latest from the platform, dubbed #BoomplayRecap2023, gave a peek into user insights and heralded big wins for the company.

This year, the platform’s catalog increased to 120 million songs, with over 10 million artists and 7,500 content providers now a part of what continues to be Africa’s premier streaming platform.

If you’re a fan of Wendy Shay, don’t miss the opportunity to stream her latest song ‘Africa Money’ on all music stores here.

Instagram: wendyshayofficial

Twitter/X: @wendyshaygh

Facebook: Wendy Shay Official

