Revival Awaits This Wednesday as Akesse Brempong Unveils Latest Album, “The Awakening (Alpha Edition)” – Pre-save Now!

Renowned as Ghana’s Gospel Reggae Kingpin and a versatile gospel artist, Akesse Brempong is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his next album, “The Awakening (Alpha Edition).”

This exceptional collection of soul-stirring tracks includes the already-released "Okrosa Nyame (Triune God)," the danceable Afro-Highlife anthem "Jo (Dance)," "I.O.U Love," "Awake," "Healing in Your Wings" featuring Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye, "Wo Na Wo Wo Tumi (To You Belongs All Power)," and the Amapiano-infused banger, "Open."

Recorded live at the Awakening Controlled Recording inside the Empowerment Worship Centre, Achimota, earlier this year, “The Awakening (Alpha Edition)” captures the essence of Akesse Brempong’s dynamic musicality and spiritual depth.

The album represents one half of the full package, providing listeners with a powerful and immersive experience. Fans worldwide can mark their calendars for the album’s official release on December 6th, 2023, when it will be available on all major online music platforms.

To heighten the excitement, Akesse Brempong encourages fans to pre-save the album. Pre-saving ensures that fans have immediate access to the album as soon as it drops, and it's a great way to show support for the artist in the lead-up to the release.

“The Awakening (Alpha Edition)” promises to be a Gospel Reggae masterpiece, seamlessly blending genres and delivering a spiritual journey through music.

Akesse Brempong’s unique ability to fuse traditional gospel with contemporary sounds makes this album a must-listen for music enthusiasts seeking both inspiration and a vibrant musical experience.

As we approach the release date, Akesse Brempong expresses gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and encourages everyone to pre-save the album for an unforgettable musical encounter.

About Akesse Brempong:

Akesse Brempong is a celebrated Gospel Reggae artist and versatile gospel musician based in Ghana.

With a passion for worship and a commitment to spreading the message of God’s love through music, Akesse Brempong has become a prominent figure in the contemporary gospel scene.

His unique sound and impactful lyrics resonate with a diverse audience, making him a sought-after performer and a beloved artist in the gospel music industry.

