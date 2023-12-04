Yhaw Hero opens up with debut EP; Yours Faithfully

Buzzing Ghanaian Artist Yhaw Hero after garnering so much attention and buzz has finally released his debut EP titled Yours Faithfully.

The EP Yours Faithfully, is an open letter from Yhaw Hero for his fans, as he gives them more insight about his life and his thought process.

Before the EP dropped, fans got to listen to Bra Fie and 11 Six. Bra Fie was a song inspired by his Mom, as he wanted to assure his mom; who hadn’t seen her son in a while, that he would return once he made it on the streets.

11 Six is a song that discusses the struggles of the youth and the bad leadership that plague the political space. It’s a song that also serves as an advocacy and even a protest.

The EP has 7 songs with only one feature, Jeriq from Nigeria.

Your Faithfully, has been gradually climbing up the charts since release with the fans and critics giving it a high rating.

Listen to Yours Faithfully by Yhaw Hero. Stream here.

