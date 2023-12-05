fbpx
Ghana to the Moon: A Launchpad for Ghanaian Musical Talent is Here – Full Details

Ghana to the Moon: A Launchpad for Ghanaian Musical Talent is Here - Full Details
Photo Credit: Ghana to the Moon

Ghana to the mood slated for16th December at Bayview Village starting 3pm is an inaugural annual platform for emerging and established Ghanaian artists.

The event is set to ignite the global music scene with its unique blend of talent discovery and international promotion. 

The event kicks off with a pool party, festival, and a concert. This initiative aims to not only uncover hidden gems but also propel established artists to new heights, showcasing the rich tapestry of Ghanaian music to the world. 

We have Legendary talent like Prince Bright from Buk Bak, energy rhymes Masta Kumerican Kofi Jamar, J Derobie, Soultry sounds by VeanaNegasi, Up and coming viral sensation AligateApp, The Roots Collective featuring Offei Music, Violin Boyfriend and AfroElectra to name a few. 

A Platform for All 

Ghana to the Moon welcomes Ghanaian artists of all genres and backgrounds, providing a stage where creativity and passion can shine. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just starting your musical journey, this platform offers an invaluable opportunity to connect with a wider audience and elevate your career. 

About Ghana to the Moon 

Born from a passion for music and a deep appreciation for Ghanaian culture, Ghana to the Moon is a collaborative effort between American and Ghanaian music enthusiasts. 

With a mission to foster international connections, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and celebrate Ghana’s rich musical heritage, this platform is poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene. 

Embark on a musical journey with Ghana to the Moon and discover the next generation of Ghanaian music stars. 

Ghana to the Moon: Your Passport to the Global Music Stage! 

