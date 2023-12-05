Tosintellem calls for more collaborations in the Ghanaian music space

During an interview, on Hitz 103.9fm with Dr Pounds in Ghana, Afrobeats artist Tosintellem discussed his approach to collaborations and his musical goals.

In the interview Tosintellem expressed his willingness to collaborate with any music producer from Ghana highlighting his enthusiasm for working with talents in the music industry.

Currently Tosintellem is on a radio tour to promote his EP titled ” The Otunba of Lagos ” which consists of seven tracks.

Tosintellem on Hitz FM

Through this EP he aims to explore opportunities and make a meaningful contribution to Ghanas vibrant music scene. The EP serves as a testament to his versatility as an artist shows how he has evolved creatively.

It’s worth mentioning that Tosintellem expressed admiration for Sarkodie and expressed an interest in collaborating with the Ghanaian artist.

He also mentioned being captivated by Efya’s “silky voice”, believing it would perfectly complement his musical style.

Furthermore Tosintellem emphasized the significance of unity among musicians across Africa in order to elevate the continents music industry on a level. His perspective highlights a mindset aimed at gaining recognition for African music.

In essence Tosintellems radio interview provided insights into his aspirations for collaboration while showcasing both his desire to work with talents from Ghana and his broader vision of unity, within the African music community.

Instagram: @Tosintellem

Twitter/X: @Tosintellem

Facebook: Tosintellem

