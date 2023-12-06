fbpx
Top Stories

Broadcast Journalist Sets Sights on Breaking Singathon Record in Ghana! Strictly Singing Ghanaian songs for 117-120 Hours? – Full Details Here

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 29 mins ago
Broadcast Journalist Sets Sights on Breaking Singathon Record in Ghana! Strictly Singing Ghanaian songs for 117-120 Hours? - Full Details Here
Photo Credit: Afua Asantewaa

Following the Guinness World Record frenzy that swept through Nigeria a few months ago, Ghana is now catching the fever as Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sets her sights on breaking a singathon record.

Afua, a broadcast journalist and Women Empowerment Advocate, disclosed having been given the greenlight by the global record company to attempt to break the record for longest singathon by an individual.

She hopes to set a new record of 117 hours minimum and 120 hours maximum.

The current record is held by Sunil Waghmare from India, who sang for 105 hours, from 3rd to 7th March, 2012.

Nigeria’s Hilda Baci rose to fame when she broke a cookathon record month back, she has since been toppled by an Irish chef.

Nigeria returned to the record books when Helen Williams constructed a wig stretching up to 351.28m (1,152ft 5in).

She spent 11 days and two million naira (£2,000: $2,500) to create the hairpiece. It took 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue and 6,250 hair clips.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 29 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 48: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker