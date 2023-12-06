fbpx
Uncle Rich hits up Medikal and Tulenkey for Latest Drill Anthem ‘Donkomi’ – Listen Here

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Uncle Rich hits up Medikal and Tulenkey for Latest Drill Anthem 'Donkomi' - Listen Here
Photo Credit: Uncle Rich

Promising music star, Uncle Rich teams up with Ghanaian rap sensations Medikal and Tulenkey to deliver the highly anticipated single, “Donkomi.”

This collaboration is set to redefine the drill scene, merging three distinct styles into a powerhouse of energy and lyricism. The song was produced by Bedbugs & Uncle Rich, mix and mastered by Redemptions.

“Donkomi” is more than just a song; it’s a declaration of street cred, delivered with the raw intensity that drill music is known for. Uncle Rich, Medikal, and Tulenkey each bring their unique flair to the track, creating a perfect synergy that is bound to resonate with fans of the genre.

Uncle Rich, known for his authentic storytelling and gritty sound, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. “Working with Medikal and Tulenkey on ‘Donkomi’ was a dream come true. These guys are forces in the game, and together, we’ve created something special. This track is for the streets,” Uncle Rich declared.

Medikal, an influential figure in the Ghanaian rap scene, and Tulenkey, known for his dynamic flow and witty lyrics, both bring their A-game to “Donkomi.” The result is a high-octane track that captures the essence of drill while showcasing the individual strengths of each artist.

Uncle Rich officially launched his music career in 2020 with the release of his first single ‘Shiver’ in 2021, then followed with ‘Best Friends’,’Donkomi’ ‘5 am in Dubai’ and dropped ‘4lyf’ and his first EP, ‘Love & Harmonies’. He has five songs, a six-track EP, and five music videos in his discography.

“Donkomi” is available for streaming on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud. Stream/Download on preferred platform here

