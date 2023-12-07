Esther Smith and Diana Hamilton Respond to Criticisms: Mr. Logic and Sally Mann’s Perspectives Explored – More HERE!

Renowned Female Gospel artistes, Diana Hamilton and Esther Smith have reacted to heavy criticisms hurled at them form music pundits, Sally Mann and Mr, Logic respectively.

In a recent revelation, gospel singer Esther Smith admitted to her extended hiatus from the music scene, acknowledging claims of abandoning her fans for an extended period.

She attributed her absence to “personal circumstances beyond her control” and assured fans of an imminent comeback.

This disclosure came in response to criticisms from entertainment pundit Mr. Logic, who expressed disappointment at Esther Smith for relocating to the United States and seemingly withholding new music from her fans.

Mr. Logic, on the United Showbiz platform, lamented her disappearance, emphasizing her significant impact on the gospel music scene with her hit songs.

Esther Smith, taking to Twitter, responded to Mr. Logic, expressing agreement with his sentiments. She explained that her relocation was necessitated by her son’s heart condition, for which she sought medical treatment in Germany.

Esther Smith reassured her fans and Mr. Logic that she would soon make a return, grateful for God’s restoration in her life.

In an earlier viral interview, Esther Smith detailed the critical reason for her relocation, emphasizing her son’s health. Her son had a heart condition requiring medical attention, and after receiving proper care, he is now thriving as a footballer.

Contrary to speculation that Esther Smith had abandoned music, she clarified that she is actively involved as a chorister at her Church in England, dispelling any notions of retirement from her musical career.

Additionally, controversy stirred when entertainment pundit Sally Mann raised concerns about the repetitiveness of songs released by another gospel artist, Diana Hamilton.

Sally Mann criticized Hamilton for producing songs that lacked diversity in composition and message, urging her to bring innovation into her musical releases.

Mr Logic, you are absolutely right! I agree with you and my fans about "starving" Ghanaians.

However, due to personal circumstances that was beyond my control, I had to relocate away from Ghana.

But God in His abundance mercies, has restored me.

You and my fans will see me in… pic.twitter.com/uA4ixGDVUM — Esther Smith (@EstherSmithGh) December 6, 2023

In response to Sally Mann’s critique, Diana Hamilton defended her approach, asserting that she meticulously considers the impact and uniqueness of each song before release.

She emphasized her commitment to delivering music that blesses and resonates with listeners.

In summary, these revelations offer insights into the personal challenges faced by gospel artists Esther Smith and Diana Hamilton, shedding light on the reasons behind their respective career decisions.

Fans can anticipate a triumphant return from Esther Smith and continued impactful music from Diana Hamilton.

