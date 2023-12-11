Fameye and Black Sherif get ready to close 2023 with smash hit ‘Victory Lap’

Ghanaian artists, Fameye and Black Sherif have joined forces in their latest collaboration ‘Victory Lap’!

Produced by Samsney, this song aims to inspire and uplift the youth, delivering a compelling message about embracing new opportunities and fostering positive growth.

‘Victory Lap’ is set to release this Friday, December 15th and will be available on all major streaming platforms. Pre-save here.

Central to the song’s theme is the belief that happiness is key, Fameye and Black Sherif assert that the responsibility for personal growth and improvement rests with each individual.

They advocate for a combination of hard work and a celebration of life to navigate challenges and embrace success.

‘Victory Lap’ resonates as a call to action, urging everyone to collectively raise the flag of victory. The artists envision their collaboration as a source of motivation and empowerment for listeners, inspiring positive change and resilience.

