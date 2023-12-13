Sonnie Badu Refutes Selling Rolex Watch to Fund ‘Rhythms of Africa’, Accuses Dr. Kweku Oteng of Promising & Failing – More Here

Sonnie Badu has refuted rumors claiming he sold his Rolex watch to finance his recent “Rhythms of Africa” concert & accused Dr. Kweku Oteng, CEO of Angel Group of Companies, of failing to fulfill promised support for the event.

In a recent interview after the concert, Sonnie Badu expressed frustration with the lack of support from companies for gospel events in Ghana, citing challenges faced in organising his recent Rhythms of Africa concert.

He stated that despite sending sponsorship proposals to various companies over the past five years, he received minimal support, forcing him to sell his Rolex watch to help fund the event.

However, speaking in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on December 12, Sonnie Badu expressed his outrage at news reports that he had sold his watch to fund the event.

I couldn't come limping on stage after the investment made for my concert – Sonnie Badu after performing without crutches#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/dqb9QIWtV0 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 12, 2023

He argued that his words were taken out of context and that such reports were an insult to the full amount he had invested in the concert.

“The problem with many people is that they refuse to listen before running with a topic. It’s not the Rolex watch I sold that sponsored my concert. That’s an insult to the almost $180,000 that I spent on that concert,” he said.

Sonnie Badu explained that he had sold the watch to fund some emergency expenses, to the dismay of his wife and not to fund the concert as reported.

“This is what happened—last minute, I needed to make some payments, and I just had to let the watch go. My wife was not happy about it because I had bought that watch for my first son. But I told my wife I had to do it, and I sold it; it wasn’t for the whole concert. That wouldn’t make sense.

“The lady who asked me during the interview asked me “What were the up and downs I experienced during the planning of the concert? and I said I even had to sell my Rolex watch. But the media took that part and ran with it,” he explained.

Sonnie Badu’s ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert, which took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023.

The event saw performances from the likes of Kofi Peprah, Nacee, Perez Music, MOG, Piesie Esther and many others.

Furthermore the Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu has accused the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng of disappointing him after promising to support his ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM on December 12, Sonnie Badu opened up about some shortcomings he encountered in the build-up to his concert, including the fact that some individuals who promised to support his concert disappointed him.

Sonnie Badu said that Dr. Kweku Oteng had promised to sponsor his concert but refused to pick up his calls when contacted.

“A lot of sponsors let me down, even Dr Kweku Oteng was not picking up my phone calls, he promised to sponsor, he promised to be a part of it but he didn’t pick up my phone calls. He disappointed me.

“I have honoured Dr Kweku Oteng more than any other person in Ghana, I even honoured him at the city capital in Georgia. He told me he would support but he let me down,” he said.

Dr Kwaku Kwaku OTENG didn’t pick up my calls, I sold my wife’s watch to sponsor my event- Sonnie Badu speaks.



So the thing is not only us ooh 🤭

Let me leave it here 😅



But Doc no try or ?😂 pic.twitter.com/RHbjMPJsjb — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) December 13, 2023

