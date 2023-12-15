Black Sherif Calls for Unity in Ghana’s Music Industry: Let’s End the Blame Game for Industry Growth

In a plea for unity and cooperation, Black Sherif, the multiple award-winning Ghanaian artist also known as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has urged an end to the blame game within the country’s music industry.

While recognizing the challenges faced by artists and industry stakeholders, the ‘Soja’ hitmaker emphasized the need to foster a collective effort for industry growth, in order to enhance the visibility of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

Blacko made this call while making a brief remark at a stakeholder engagement organised by the Ministry of Information on December 14, 2023. The engagement aimed to gather insights from creatives and other players in the creative space for the promotion of the #playghana initiative.

This is not a blame game on DJ’s, Artistes or consumers , this is to push our arts and culture collectively – Black Sherif ( @blacksherif_ ) pic.twitter.com/74k3ZLuuiY — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) December 14, 2023

He averred that blaming DJs, artistes and consumers for the industry’s challenges is counterproductive, stressing that the industry can only gain prominent presence and long-term recognition on the international stage if there is cooperation among all parties in the music ecosystem.

“If we truly want to grow our industry and give it that global visibility, we need to stop the blame game on the DJs, artistes, consumers and make the conscious effort to grow our industry. It is our collective duty,” he said.

