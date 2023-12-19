Qweci uplifts hearts with ‘Favour’: a Thankful Song with a Powerful Message

Known for smooth love songs, QWECi delves into something new and titles this jam ‘FAVOUR’.

‘Favour’ is a thankful song for how far he’s come and a feeling many can relate to.

QWECi goes on to talk about setbacks and his stands on cancel culture.

Favour written by QWECi and Produced by Dryllix is an inspirational song that tells the story of ‘Favour’ against all odds – a story the masses can relate to.

Be Favoured.

Stream/Download Favour on preferred platform here

SMILE .. IT’S A NEW BEAUTIFUL DAY

Instagram: @db1official

Twitter: @db1official

Facebook: @iamqweci

TikTok: @iamqweci

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic