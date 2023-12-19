fbpx
Qweci uplifts hearts with 'Favour': a Thankful Song with a Powerful Message

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Qweci uplifts hearts with 'Favour': a Thankful Song with a Powerful Message
Photo Credit: Qweci

Known for smooth love songs, QWECi delves into something new and titles this jam ‘FAVOUR’.

‘Favour’ is a thankful song for how far he’s come and a feeling many can relate to. 

QWECi goes on to talk about setbacks and his stands on cancel culture.

Favour written by QWECi and Produced by Dryllix is an inspirational song that tells the story of ‘Favour’ against all odds –  a story the masses can relate to.

Be Favoured. 

Stream/Download Favour on preferred platform here

SMILE .. IT’S A NEW BEAUTIFUL DAY

Instagram: @db1official
Twitter: @db1official
Facebook: @iamqweci
TikTok: @iamqweci








