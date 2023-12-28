Livestream: Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Epic Attempt to Break the Guinness World Record for Longest Singing Marathon Enters Final Day 5 – Checkout Highlights So Far!

fbpx
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum continues her extraordinary attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, now entering Day 5 of her effort.

Asantewaa embarked on this challenging endeavor on December 24, with expectations to conclude the marathon by the ninth hour on December 28, 2023.

Her commitment has garnered widespread support, including a notable presence from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who attended the event on Christmas day. Dr. Bawumia had previously expressed his encouragement on social media, urging Asantewaa to persevere and achieve new heights in her pursuit of breaking the record.

A host of showbiz personalities, such as Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, have all flocked to the venue, demonstrating their collective support for this remarkable event.

Social media platforms are buzzing with attendees sharing enthusiastic videos of themselves enjoying Asantewaa’s performance. Commentaries consistently express positive sentiments, with people applauding and encouraging her to persevere in her impressive endeavor.

The official Guinness World Records report indicates that the current record for the longest singing marathon by an individual is held by Sunil Waghmare from India.

This remarkable achievement lasted for an impressive 105 hours, taking place in Nagpur, India, from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Waghmare’s record-breaking attempt commenced at 11:06 am on March 3, featuring a diverse selection of popular Indian songs. Importantly, each song sung during the marathon was unique and not repeated within a 4-hour period.

The event concluded on the evening of March 7 with a celebratory sing-along involving Mr. Waghmare and his supporters.

Entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa aims to surpass this record by singing for more than 117 hours, showcasing her determination and passion for this incredible feat.

