Yaa Pono Mourns Loss of Father on Christmas Day – Full Details Here!

Ace Ghanaian Rap act, Solomon Adu Antwi, popularly known by the showbiz name, Yaa Pono, lost his biological father on Christmas Day.

The festive celebrations took an unexpected turn for the ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ hitmaker and his family on Xmas day as he announced the death of his father, Mr Adu Antwi via an X (Formally twitter) post today, December 28, 2023.

”Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day .Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..,” he wrote.

Really hard 4 uptown loosing my Dad on a Christmas Day 🐉😰😰.Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..❤️❤️❤️ — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) December 28, 2023

It will be recalled that the popular crooner, in an interview on Angel FM in 2022 stated that his father has been instrumental in his rise to fame, without whom he could not have achieved the feat. Yaa Pono averred that his father broke his back to become the responsible man he has been over the years as a parent.

“My father is everything to me, and he has bestowed everything he has on me. He picked me up and drove me to where I am now, for which I am grateful.”

The rap icon thus released the song “Yegya” from the “Sovran” album to express gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him saying “if I were my dad, I wouldn’t have survived”.

