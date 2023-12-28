fbpx
Top Stories

Yaa Pono Mourns Loss of Father on Christmas Day – Full Details Here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago

Ace Ghanaian Rap act, Solomon Adu Antwi, popularly known by the showbiz name, Yaa Pono, lost his biological father on Christmas Day.

The festive celebrations took an unexpected turn for the ‘Obia Wo Ne Master’ hitmaker and his family on Xmas day as he announced the death of his father, Mr Adu Antwi via an X (Formally twitter) post today, December 28, 2023.

”Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day .Jah guide you on your journey,,,Mr Adu Antwi ..,” he wrote.

It will be recalled that the popular crooner, in an interview on Angel FM in 2022 stated that his father has been instrumental in his rise to fame, without whom he could not have achieved the feat. Yaa Pono averred that his father broke his back to become the responsible man he has been over the years as a parent.

“My father is everything to me, and he has bestowed everything he has on me. He picked me up and drove me to where I am now, for which I am grateful.”

The rap icon thus released the song “Yegya” from the “Sovran” album to express gratitude to his father for all that he has done for him saying “if I were my dad, I wouldn’t have survived”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Yaa Pono announces date for new song

Yaa Pono announces date for new song

25th May 2022
Shake by Yaa Pono

Video: Shake by Yaa Pono

31st March 2022
No Condom No Sex! Glenn says it as it is on Yaa Pono & Big Bone assisted single

No Condom No Sex! Glenn says it as it is on Yaa Pono & Big Bone assisted single

14th December 2021
Sovran by Yaa Pono

Album: Sovran by Yaa Pono

26th August 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 49: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker