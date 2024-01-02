Diana Asamoah Debunks Economic Hardships in Ghana Due to Lively Christmas Celebrations – More HERE!

Diana Asamoah, ace Ghanaian gospel musician, has expressed her perspective that the lively and jubilant celebration of the Christmas holidays by Ghanaians does not provide evidence of economic challenges in the country.

According to Diana Asamoah, who was a celebrity guest on UTV Day With the Stars event, complaints about economic hardships are false.

Ms Asamoah, who has stood by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite the many criticisms leveled agaisnt him and his government, added that Ghanaians should be grateful to him.

The way Ghanaians celebrated Christmas is clear evidence that the claims about hardship in the country were false – Diana Asamoah #UTVDayWithTheStars pic.twitter.com/pl2DuxSu5W — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) January 1, 2024

“Looking at the way people celebrated Christmas in 2023, I have never seen such anywhere. I don’t see the reason why Ghanaians are complaining that the economy is hard.

“Those saying the country is hard are lying. We should be grateful to Nana Addo because if the economy is indeed hard, Ghanaians wouldn’t be celebrating like this,” she said.

The singer is also actively rooting for the President and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is also the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) come December, 2024.

