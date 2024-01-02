fbpx
Top Stories

People Can Deny Everything About Me Except My Ability to Make Beautiful Songs and Performances – Black Sherif

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
People Can Deny Everything About Me Except My Ability to Make Beautiful Songs and Performances - Black Sherif
Photo Credit: Black Sherif

BET Hiphop Awards Best International Flow winner, Black Sherif has re-emphasized the undeniable tangibility of his immense talent.

In a recent interview with Youtuber Nubuke, he stated that while people are free to argue about various aspects, his musical ability is non-negotiable.

“See they can argue with me about everything but never about my talent. People Can Deny Everything About Me Except My Ability to Make Beautiful Songs and Performances.” he said.

This discussion arose in response to his impactful acceptance speech for the BET Best International Flow award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. During the speech, Black Sherif revealed, 

“I saw this in my sleep every night, and there was no way nobody was going to convince me that I wouldn’t be here” 

Undoubtedly, Black Sherif has become one of Africa’s top stars. The “Simmer Down” hitmaker recently headlined the AfroFuture festival in Ghana, where he delivered an unforgettable performance.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Sherif announced in first wave of artistes performing at Afronation Nigeria!

Black Sherif announced in first wave of artistes performing at Afronation Nigeria!

27th September 2023
Watch Black Sherif shoot down soul-selling claims by fan amid envious Ellesse deal & global success - FULL VIDEO HERE

Watch Black Sherif shoot down soul-selling claims by fan amid envious Ellesse deal & global success – FULL VIDEO HERE

18th September 2023
Adane Best Praises Black Sherif's Unique Style and Predicts a Bright Future in the Music Industry

Adane Best Praises Black Sherif’s Unique Style and Predicts a Bright Future in the Music Industry

12th September 2023
Black Sherif earns 2nd nomination in 2023 BET HipHop Awards; hints on haters wanting to slash his throat!

Black Sherif earns 2nd nomination in 2023 BET HipHop Awards; hints on haters wanting to slash his throat!

8th September 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker