People Can Deny Everything About Me Except My Ability to Make Beautiful Songs and Performances – Black Sherif

BET Hiphop Awards Best International Flow winner, Black Sherif has re-emphasized the undeniable tangibility of his immense talent.

In a recent interview with Youtuber Nubuke, he stated that while people are free to argue about various aspects, his musical ability is non-negotiable.

“See they can argue with me about everything but never about my talent. People Can Deny Everything About Me Except My Ability to Make Beautiful Songs and Performances.” he said.

This is how my interview with @blacksherif_ went ✨ pic.twitter.com/hdGMU2nUpT — 1M YT subscribers : Nubuke (@nubukenubuke) January 1, 2024

This discussion arose in response to his impactful acceptance speech for the BET Best International Flow award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. During the speech, Black Sherif revealed,

“I saw this in my sleep every night, and there was no way nobody was going to convince me that I wouldn’t be here”

Undoubtedly, Black Sherif has become one of Africa’s top stars. The “Simmer Down” hitmaker recently headlined the AfroFuture festival in Ghana, where he delivered an unforgettable performance.

