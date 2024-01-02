Thousands of die-hard fans join Amerado at My Motherland concert in Ejisu – More HERE!

fbpx
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Photo Credit: Amerado

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian musician Amerado attracted thousands of teeming fans to his concert dubbed My Motherland concert held at Ejisu. 

Ejisu, a historic town witnessed thousands of hyper fans trooping into the Okese Park, as Amerado held his first self-organized concert to celebrate his roots, after achieving nationwide success in the past few years. 

The Kwaku Ananse hitmaker was assisted by colleagues such as Fameye, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Lasmid, Eno Barony, Fancy Gadam and Kweku Darlington. 

Others who performed included OT n Aiges, Kwame Barry, SevenKizs, Rap Fada and many more. 

The crowd couldn’t get enough of their favorite stars showing them love and cheered along loudly with every passing performance.

The concert also served as a ground for more than 20 fast rising talents, who shared their talents with a raving crowd. 

The concert which started at 7pm ended around 6am the following day, with the crowd jamming throughout the performances, only dispersing after the event was over. Earlier in the day, Amerado led a health walk with residents of Ejisu, as the marched through some principal streets of the town, promoting good health.

My Motherland is set to be an annual concert from Amerado in Ejisu, and the fans a ecstatic to see what happens in 2024.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

