Puom Fest 2024! Ras Kuuku headlines an exciting night of music at Dome Park

Ras Kuuku & Puom Music is gearing up to for a night of unforgettable music with the Poum Fest 2024, an exciting night for music lovers.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at Dome Park in Dome on the 13th of January 2024, with the show kicking off at 7 PM.

Ras Kuuku would headline the music festival with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits that earned him a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

Puom Fest 2024

Known for his dynamic stage presence and infectious energy, Ras Kuuku is expected to deliver a show-stopping performance that will leave the audience spellbound.

In addition to Ras Kuuku’s headline act, the festival promises a lineup of other talented artistes who will be announced in the coming days, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event.

With its stellar lineup of performers and the promise of an unforgettable night of music and entertainment, Poum Fest 2024 is set to be a must-attend event for everyone.

