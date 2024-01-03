fbpx
Shatta Wale Fires Back at Bullgod: Claims He Supported Him Financially and Exposes Alleged Adultery – More HERE!

Shatta Wale Fires Back at Bullgod: Claims He Supported Him Financially and Exposes Alleged Adultery - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale /Bullgod

Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, has responded sharply to entertainment pundit Bullgod for remarks he shared on social media recently.

This comes after Shatta Wale, in a post on Facebook, had listed several showbiz personalities who he believed were hindering the growth of the music industry.

The list included Mr Logic, Andy Dosty and Bullgod. Following that, Bullgod replied Shatta Wale in a Facebook post. He said that Shatta Wale cannot escape from hearing or seeing him and that he will haunt him like a ghost. He also called him a loyal fan and told him to keep following him.

In response, Shatta Wale lambasted Bullgod, describing him of being more like an errand boy instead of a manager. He claimed he supported Bullgod during their time together. “Bullgod said he would haunt me, someone who is still living in a family house at age 45. Idiot.

When you came into my life I was making money, I had already bought a house, and I used to feed you like my child. You will die in poverty! “You were never my manager, you were my boy, my errand boy. I already had money before you came into my life. You are very stupid,” he said.

Shatta Wale further accused Bullgod of being adulterous and claimed that he used to hire prostitutes for him. “You want to haunt me, but your wife is rather haunting you. You had gone to impregnate a side chick and forced her to abort, that is why your wife is haunting you. I used to hire prostitutes for you,” he said.

He also attacked entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, accusing him of being a beggar, saying that both he and Bullgod deserve to be beaten. “The radio stations and TV stations that invite someone like you to comment on their shows are equally stupid. You and Mr Logic deserve to be beaten for your comments,” he said.

