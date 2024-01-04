Afua Asantewaa reveals Robbery Ordeal prior to Guinness World Record Attempt; Promises to Give Her Best as Latest Tourism Ambassador – More HERE!

In a remarkable turn of events, Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian singer attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has shared certain bittersweet experiences that surrounded her endeavour.

She revealed that she faced an unexpected challenge just a day before her ambitious endeavor. Recounting the ordeal, Asantewaa revealed that armed robbers intruded into her home at midnight before the commencement of the sing-a-thon on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the incident left a profound impact on her psychological state.

Detailing the intrusion in an interview with GhOne TV, Asantewaa mentioned that the robbers, strangely, didn’t take any valuables such as mobile phones or laptops.

Instead, they curiously seized her husband’s deodorant and spray. The traumatic experience led Asantewaa and her husband to temporarily leave their home and seek refuge in a hotel.

Despite the unsettling circumstances, Asantewaa embarked on her Guinness World Record ‘singathon’ journey, which concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Remarkably, she achieved an impressive feat by singing for 126 hours, surpassing the previous 105-hour record. However, it remains to be seen if the Guinness World Record team will officially recognize her accomplishment upon review.

In a surprising twist, following her extraordinary singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa received another accolade – an appointment as a tourism ambassador by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The decision to appoint Asantewaa was influenced by her outstanding performance during the singathon, where she focused on showcasing Ghanaian songs.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has started reaping the rewards of her labour as she has been appointed Tourism Ambassador for Ghana.



Dr. Agnes Adu, CEO of Ghana International Trade Fair Center, conveyed the appointment on behalf of GTA CEO, Akwasi Agyemang.

Expressing her gratitude, Asantewaa pledged to use her newfound role to promote Ghanaian tourism actively. She stated, “I am indeed honored for this appointment.

I will ensure that I do my best to push the tourism agenda, especially the domestic aspect, higher.” This dual recognition highlights Afua Asantewaa’s resilience and commitment to both her musical passion and the promotion of Ghanaian culture and tourism.

