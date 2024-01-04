fbpx
Top Stories

Afua Asantewaa reveals Robbery Ordeal prior to Guinness World Record Attempt; Promises to Give Her Best as Latest Tourism Ambassador – More HERE!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Afua Asantewaa reveals Robbery Ordeal prior to Guinness World Record Attempt; Promises to Give Her Best as Latest Tourism Ambassador - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Afua Asantewaa

In a remarkable turn of events, Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian singer attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has shared certain bittersweet experiences that surrounded her endeavour.

She revealed that she faced an unexpected challenge just a day before her ambitious endeavor. Recounting the ordeal, Asantewaa revealed that armed robbers intruded into her home at midnight before the commencement of the sing-a-thon on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the incident left a profound impact on her psychological state.

Detailing the intrusion in an interview with GhOne TV, Asantewaa mentioned that the robbers, strangely, didn’t take any valuables such as mobile phones or laptops.

Instead, they curiously seized her husband’s deodorant and spray. The traumatic experience led Asantewaa and her husband to temporarily leave their home and seek refuge in a hotel.

Despite the unsettling circumstances, Asantewaa embarked on her Guinness World Record ‘singathon’ journey, which concluded on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Remarkably, she achieved an impressive feat by singing for 126 hours, surpassing the previous 105-hour record. However, it remains to be seen if the Guinness World Record team will officially recognize her accomplishment upon review.

In a surprising twist, following her extraordinary singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa received another accolade – an appointment as a tourism ambassador by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The decision to appoint Asantewaa was influenced by her outstanding performance during the singathon, where she focused on showcasing Ghanaian songs.

Dr. Agnes Adu, CEO of Ghana International Trade Fair Center, conveyed the appointment on behalf of GTA CEO, Akwasi Agyemang.

Expressing her gratitude, Asantewaa pledged to use her newfound role to promote Ghanaian tourism actively. She stated, “I am indeed honored for this appointment.

I will ensure that I do my best to push the tourism agenda, especially the domestic aspect, higher.” This dual recognition highlights Afua Asantewaa’s resilience and commitment to both her musical passion and the promotion of Ghanaian culture and tourism.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 50: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker