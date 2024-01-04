Kaakie Makes a Comeback: Ghanaian Dancehall Star Returns to the Music Scene with a Bang!

Kaakie, ace female dancehall artist, took a break in 2018 to pursue studies in the USA after parting ways with High-Grade Family. She has now revealed her comeback to the music scene.

In a candid interview with Accra-based 3FM, she shared, “Actually, I came in purposely… So by God’s grace, I’m coming back to the scene, and we are working hard.”

Kaakie acknowledged the significant support she’s received, stating, “I haven’t just been silent. I have been working behind the scenes and I haven’t been alone.

I’ve had genuine support from my husband; he’s been pushing me, and I’ve also met people that were in the scene.”

With determination and the backing of her husband and industry connections, Kaakie is poised to make a meaningful comeback and reclaim her position in the music industry.

