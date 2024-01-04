fbpx
Shatta Wale Fires Back at Mr Logic, Exposes Lies, Flaunts Cash & Defends Career in Heated Feud! – More HERE!

1 hour ago
Shatta Wale Fires Back at Mr Logic, Exposes Lies, Flaunts Cash & Defends Career in Heated Feud! - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/logic - fb

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has hit back at artist manager and pundit Mr Logic amidst an ongoing feud between the two.

In a Facebook live video on January 3, Shatta Wale vehemently refuted Mr Logic’s previous allegations, displaying a substantial amount of cash and labeling Mr Logic a liar.

Addressing accusations of engaging in a threesome with Moesha Budong, Shatta Wale clarified that Moesha is simply a friend. He criticized Mr Logic, asserting that he cannot tarnish his career.

Shatta Wale admonished fans to disregard entertainment pundits, like Mr Logic, as he believes they contribute nothing valuable to the industry. He accused them of being poor and jobless.

The controversy started when Shatta Wale listed individuals, including Mr Logic, whom he believed were hindering the music industry’s growth.

Audio: Murder Line by Mr Logic

This led to a back-and-forth between Shatta Wale and Mr Logic, with allegations and insults exchanged on social media.

Shatta Wale has been known for his confrontations with media personalities, and this recent feud adds to his history of clashes within the industry.

Audio: Digital Beggar by Shatta Wale

