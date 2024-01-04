Shatta Wale Fires Back at Mr Logic, Exposes Lies, Flaunts Cash & Defends Career in Heated Feud! – More HERE!

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has hit back at artist manager and pundit Mr Logic amidst an ongoing feud between the two.

In a Facebook live video on January 3, Shatta Wale vehemently refuted Mr Logic’s previous allegations, displaying a substantial amount of cash and labeling Mr Logic a liar.

Addressing accusations of engaging in a threesome with Moesha Budong, Shatta Wale clarified that Moesha is simply a friend. He criticized Mr Logic, asserting that he cannot tarnish his career.

Shatta Wale admonished fans to disregard entertainment pundits, like Mr Logic, as he believes they contribute nothing valuable to the industry. He accused them of being poor and jobless.

The controversy started when Shatta Wale listed individuals, including Mr Logic, whom he believed were hindering the music industry’s growth.

This led to a back-and-forth between Shatta Wale and Mr Logic, with allegations and insults exchanged on social media.

Shatta Wale has been known for his confrontations with media personalities, and this recent feud adds to his history of clashes within the industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic